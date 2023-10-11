Show Your Integrity Tiger Stripes at Integrity Summit 12

Stay in loop with what some of the most iconic government, business, and non-profit organization leaders are saying about integrity.
Co-Workers Nominate Co-Workers for Acts of Integrity, Selected Winner-Nominator Each Get $50
Integrity Summit is a life and career transforming experience delivered throughout a fast-paced morning. Iconic leaders tell inspiring real-life integrity stories, audience members engage in problem-solving workshops, expert panels answer audience integrity questions, and the coveted Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards are received by those who walk the talk of integrity in their workplace, personal life, and community.
Larry Fitzgerald
NFL Great and Community Champion
David Adame
CEO, Chicanos Por La Causa
Lisa Daniels
Managing Partner KPMG
Peter Fine
Banner Health CEO
Walk the talk of integrity at your workplace. Join our working breakfast or lunch workshop, participate in integrity engagement, and hear powerful messages from integrity leaders.
Our Integrity Tiger Cares program has raised $140,000 for charities so far!
Donated 20,000 Pepsi and Gatorade Beverages to St. Vincent De Paul
Winner Integrity Tiger -
Non-Profit
Tom Eisiminger, Jr.
CEO Regenesis Biomedical, President Veterans Medical, Leadership Council
Winner Integrity Tiger -
Education
Brian Mueller
President Grand Canyon University, CEO Grand Canyon Education
Winner Integrity Tiger -
Sports
Al McCoy
Voice of the Suns, American broadcaster and announcer
Winner Integrity Tiger -
Community Enrichment
Steve Seleznow
President and CEO Arizona, Community Foundation
Integrity Summit founded in 2011 is America's #1 and most recognized Integrity Empowerment event
Amazing real-life stories from well-known leaders, expert panels Q & A, hands-on audience integrity workshops, integrity awards and live musical entertainment
Integrity Summit shows and proves that integrity is the key to greatness in careers, business, organizations, leadership, life and fulfillment
Gourmet breakfast included
In its 11th year, Integrity Summit is inspiring, experiential, entertaining and transformative
It has become a badge of honor and a spring-board for bigger successes– for those who engage
Become an Integrity Tiger– walk the talk of integrity even when others do not
2023 will mark the 12th Annual Integrity Summit
The next event is: Wednesday October 11th, 2023 at Chateau Luxe in Pheonix, AZ
Integrity Summit 's Integrity Icons Real Integrity Stories + Proven Strategies Presentation.
An intimate integrity life experience and smart strategies inspire and transform with Integrity Summit's Integrity Icons Real Integrity Stories + Proven Strategies Presentation, Well-known Leaders of integrity take the stage, opening with an interactive audience question, the answer discussed, followed by a real-life integrity story and closing with a strategic means of making integrity more dominant in the workplace. (8 minutes)
Check back soon for the latest 2023 program updates!
Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit
Integrity Summit's What's the Integrity Choice? 15-Minute Problem-Solving Workshop
A real and urgent workplace integrity issue is given to the entire Integrity Summit audience with each table teaming up to answer the question, What's the Integrity Choice?
A table member presents their answer and the underlying rationale to the Integrity Summit audience. After all tables present, the audience votes on the best choices. (15 minutes)
Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit
Integrity Summit 's Instant Integrity Answers Executive Q and A Panel
A panel of 2-3 Leading integrity-driven executives deliver Instant Integrity Answers to audience workplace integrity questions. The Executive Panel is selected and facilitated by Sponsor and/or Integrity Summit, with each panelist offering a 1-minute guide point on integrity and then the panel takes and answers audience questions about workplace integrity issues. (15 minutes)
Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit
Integrity Summit's Live Inspire Integrity Musical Performances
Integrity Summit harnesses the power of hit music and songs with Live Inspire Integrity Musical Performances to enrich the audience experience. Live performances include the National Anthem sung A capella and live singing of four well-known songs that resonate with integrity thoughts and feelings. (3 performances, 6 minutes total).
Musical Talent Provided by Integrity Summit
Integrity Summit's Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards + Winners Integrity Message
Integrity Summit culminates with an uplifting time of recognition and honor for finalists and winners of the annual Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards + Winners Panel. Integrity Tigers walk the talk of Integrity even when others do not!
The awards are to pay tribute to Integrity Tigers and motivate others to aspire to be an Integrity Tiger Award winner. Finalists are recognized and Winners honored for their integrity in Philanthropy, Sports, Business, Government, Non-Profit, Community Uplift and Education. Winners each offer a poignant, personal Integrity message to the audience. (20 Minutes)
For more information on how to nominate an individual for the Jerry Colangelo Award, please contact us.
Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit
