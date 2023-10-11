Subscribe to our Integrity Quote of the Week!

Starting our 2nd Integrity Decade

2023 Theme: Integrity is Everything

Show Your Integrity Tiger Stripes at Integrity Summit 12

October 11th, 2023 Phoenix, AZ

Person presenting
Steve Zabilski
Integrity Summit logo

Integrity Summit is a life and career transforming experience delivered throughout a fast-paced morning. Iconic leaders tell inspiring real-life integrity stories, audience members engage in problem-solving workshops, expert panels answer audience integrity questions, and the coveted Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards are received by those who walk the talk of integrity in their workplace, personal life, and community.

"Congratulations to Jerry, Gregg and everyone who makes Integrity Summit Happen. It's needed now more than ever!"

Larry Fitzgerald

NFL Great and Community Champion

"Integrity Summit has helped CPLC make integrity a more visible and dominant value--it's the key to our reaching over $1 Billion in life-empowering Social Services delivery to the underserved..."
David Adame

CEO, Chicanos Por La Causa

"Having our best-of-the-best interns attend Integrity Summit and see us involved created a first—all 10 chose KPMG!"
Lisa Daniels

Managing Partner KPMG

“It is hard to describe integrity using a definition. You need examples and stories where your personal and business integrity were challenged to help people understand. That is where the Integrity Summit comes in.”

Peter Fine

Banner Health CEO

Integrity Workshops

Walk the talk of integrity at your workplace. Join our working breakfast or lunch workshop, participate in integrity engagement, and hear powerful messages from integrity leaders.

Integrity Tiger Cares

Our Integrity Tiger Cares program has raised $140,000 for charities so far!

  • Donated 20,000 Pepsi and Gatorade Beverages to St. Vincent De Paul

IS11 Awardees

Winner Integrity Tiger - Non-Profit, Tom Eisiminger, Jr.

Winner Integrity Tiger -
Non-Profit

Tom Eisiminger, Jr.

CEO Regenesis Biomedical, President Veterans Medical, Leadership Council

Winner Integrity Tiger - Education, Brian Mueller

Winner Integrity Tiger -
Education

Brian Mueller

President Grand Canyon University, CEO Grand Canyon Education

Winner Integrity Tiger - Sports, Al McCoy

Winner Integrity Tiger -
Sports

Al McCoy

Voice of the Suns, American broadcaster and announcer

Winner Integrity Tiger - Community Enrichment, Steve Seleznow

Winner Integrity Tiger -
Community Enrichment

Steve Seleznow

President and CEO Arizona, Community Foundation

About Integrity Summit

What & Who

  • Integrity Summit founded in 2011 is America's #1 and most recognized Integrity Empowerment event

  • Amazing real-life stories from well-known leaders, expert panels Q & A, hands-on audience integrity workshops, integrity awards and live musical entertainment

  • Integrity Summit shows and proves that integrity is the key to greatness in careers, business, organizations, leadership, life and fulfillment

  • Gourmet breakfast included

Why

  • In its 11th year, Integrity Summit is inspiring, experiential, entertaining and transformative

  • It has become a badge of honor and a spring-board for bigger successes– for those who engage

  • Become an Integrity Tiger– walk the talk of integrity even when others do not

Where

  • 2023 will mark the 12th Annual Integrity Summit

  • The next event is: Wednesday October 11th, 2023 at Chateau Luxe in Pheonix, AZ

Person presenting

Event Preview

Speakers

  • Integrity Summit 's Integrity Icons Real Integrity Stories + Proven Strategies Presentation.

An intimate integrity life experience and smart strategies inspire and transform with Integrity Summit's Integrity Icons Real Integrity Stories + Proven Strategies Presentation, Well-known Leaders of integrity take the stage, opening with an interactive audience question, the answer discussed, followed by a real-life integrity story and closing with a strategic means of making integrity more dominant in the workplace. (8 minutes)

Check back soon for the latest 2023 program updates!

Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit

Woman talking

Integrity Summit 11 Speakers, Panel and Mini-Workshop Leaders

Tom Eisiminger
Veterans Medical Leadership Council (VMLC)
Greg Stanton
US House of Representatives
Ray Schey
Phoenix Business Journal
Jennifer Kaplan
Evolve Public Relations and Marketing
Sandra Watson
Arizona Commerce Authority
Peter Fine
Banner Health
David Adame
Chicanos Por La Causa
Jerry Colangelo
JDM Partners
Gregg Ostro
Integrity Summit & GO Media Companies
Henry Ebarb
Eightfold

Mini Workshops

  • Integrity Summit's What's the Integrity Choice? 15-Minute Problem-Solving Workshop

A real and urgent workplace integrity issue is given to the entire Integrity Summit audience with each table teaming up to answer the question, What's the Integrity Choice?

A table member presents their answer and the underlying rationale to the Integrity Summit audience. After all tables present, the audience votes on the best choices. (15 minutes)

Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit

VIP Expert Panels

  • Integrity Summit 's Instant Integrity Answers Executive Q and A Panel

A panel of 2-3 Leading integrity-driven executives deliver Instant Integrity Answers to audience workplace integrity questions. The Executive Panel is selected and facilitated by Sponsor and/or Integrity Summit, with each panelist offering a 1-minute guide point on integrity and then the panel takes and answers audience questions about workplace integrity issues. (15 minutes)

Facilitated by Sponsor Representative or Integrity Summit

Integrity Inspiring Live Musical Performances

  • Integrity Summit's Live Inspire Integrity Musical Performances

Integrity Summit harnesses the power of hit music and songs with Live Inspire Integrity Musical Performances to enrich the audience experience. Live performances include the National Anthem sung A capella and live singing of four well-known songs that resonate with integrity thoughts and feelings. (3 performances, 6 minutes total).

Musical Talent Provided by Integrity Summit

Woman singing

Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards

  • Integrity Summit's Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards + Winners Integrity Message

Integrity Summit culminates with an uplifting time of recognition and honor for finalists and winners of the annual Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards + Winners Panel. Integrity Tigers walk the talk of Integrity even when others do not! 

The awards are to pay tribute to Integrity Tigers and motivate others to aspire to be an Integrity Tiger Award winner. Finalists are recognized and Winners honored for their integrity in Philanthropy, Sports, Business, Government, Non-Profit, Community Uplift and Education. Winners each offer a poignant, personal Integrity message to the audience. (20 Minutes)

For more information on how to nominate an individual for the Jerry Colangelo Award, please contact us.

A Look at Integrity Summit

People sitting at a table
James Goodnow talking
Man and woman laughing
Two men talking
Three men walking through the venue
Woman singing with piano behind her
Man talking
Maria Spelleri talking
People talking on a panel
Tickets & Sponsorships

Raise Your Integrity Quotient™ While Earning CLE Credits And Invaluable Knowledge

Individual
$299
Entry Ticket
Breakfast & Coffee Break
Breakout Sessions
VIP Individual
$449
VIP Entry Ticket
VIP Reception Invite
Breakfast & Coffee Break
Breakout Sessions
Team Pass
$5000
Bring your team of 10
Private Table
Breakfast & Coffee Break
Integrity Workshop
Tier 1 Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
Co-Branding as Presenting Sponsor
Program Participation as a Keynote Presenter or Mini Workshop Leader or Executive Panel Leader
2 x 10-seat Up Front Tables; 1-seat at Founder’s Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
4 seats Sponsors-Presenters Thank You Reception
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
Integrity Summit's Weekly $100 Integrity Tigers at Work Giveaway!
$25,000
Co-Branding as Presenting Sponsor
Public Relations, Marketing Media, Social Media Branding
Weekly Announcement of $100 Giveaway
1 x 10-seat Up Front Table; 1-seat at Founder’s Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
2 seats Sponsors-Presenters Thank You Reception
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
Premier Sponsor Breakfast Host
$20,000
Co-Branding as Premier Sponsor Breakfast Host
On-Stage Welcome and Integrity Story Presentation
1 x 10-seat Up Front, 1 x Adjacent Table
1-seat at Founder’s Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
4 seats Sponsors-Presenters Thank You Reception
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
Integrity Summit Quote of the Week Sponsor
$20,000
Co-Branding as Presenting Sponsor
52 Weeks of Premier Branding to Major, Iconic Leaders of Business, Education, Non-Profits and Education
1 x 10-seat Up Front Tables; 1-seat at Founder’s Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
4 seats Sponsors-Presenters Thank You Reception
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
Co-Sponsor Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards
$15,000
Co-Branding as Presenting Sponsor
Logo on Awards
Program Participation: On-Stage Present Awards with Jerry Colangelo and Gregg Ostro; Present Integrity Story
1 x 10-seat Up Front Tables
1-seat at Founder’s Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
2 seats Sponsors-Presenters Thank You Reception
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
Tier 2 Sponsors

Instant Integrity Answers Executive Q and A
$12,000
Co-Branding as Presenting Sponsor
Program Participation: Panel Leader
10-seat Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
4 seats Sponsors-Presenters Thank You Reception
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
Integrity Icons' Real Integrity Stories + Proven Strategies Presentation
$12,000
Co-Branding as Presenting Sponsor
Program Participation: Integrity Icon Presenter
10-seat Table
Integrity Summit in the Workplace 60-Minute Empowerment Workshop (Sponsor’s Chosen Location, 4 to 20 attendees)
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
Featured in all Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
Full HD Video and Top Professional Photos of the Event
200 Streaming Tickets
VIP Table of 10
$7,500
Co-Branding as A VIP Sponsor
Trade Show Booth
Full Program Page Ad– Print and Web Post
Option to Provide Promo Items and/or Literature
Listed in Marketing, Media and Social Media
12 Months Logo-Link Exposure Web, Quote of the Week
200 Streaming Tickets
Tier 3 Sponsors

Featured Table of 10
$6,500
Tickets for a table of 10
One Seat At Head Table
Featured in Media and Social Media Outreach
Full HD Video of Entire Integrity Summit
2 Invitations to the Sponsor and Thank You - Preview Reception
Name Included in Website, Program,Press Releases
1 x VIP Seat except Featured Table
Entertainment Sponsor
$3,000
Tickets for a table of 10
One Seat At Head Table
Featured in Media and Social Media Outreach
Full HD Video of Entire Integrity Summit
2 Invitations to the Sponsor and Thank You - Preview Reception
Name Included in Website, Program,Press Releases
1 x VIP Seat except Featured Table
Show Booth and Program Sponsor
$3,000
Tickets for a table of 10
One Seat At Head Table
Featured in Media and Social Media Outreach
Full HD Video of Entire Integrity Summit
2 Invitations to the Sponsor and Thank You - Preview Reception
Name Included in Website, Program,Press Releases
1 x VIP Seat except Featured Table
Customized Sponsorships Available
$1,000+
Tickets for a table of 10
One Seat At Head Table
Featured in Media and Social Media Outreach
Full HD Video of Entire Integrity Summit
2 Invitations to the Sponsor and Thank You - Preview Reception
Name Included in Website, Program,Press Releases
1 x VIP Seat except Featured Table
Official Sponsors

Our Sponsors Are Applauded For Making Integrity A Priority. Will You Send The Message To Your Team That Integrity Matters?

Get Your Ticket Now

Join us for Integrity Summit 11, you don't want to miss this!

Integrity Summit In The News

How The Integrity Summit And Our Integrity Tigers Are Positively Impacting People And Organizations Everywhere

At 82-years young, Jerry Colangelo still going strong with Basketball HOF Golf Classic, Integrity Summit
Jerry Colangelo has a busy stretch starting with a dinner Thursday to kick off his 11th Basketball Hall of Fame Golf Classic on Friday at The Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park.
Jerry Colangelo on Show Up Arizona with Billy Harfosh
Billy Harfosh interviews the most influtential people from Arizona that make "State 48" the best place to live in America.
Integrity Summit urges Arizona businesses to adopt honest practices
Integrity Summit Co-Founder, Jerry Colangelo urges businesses to adopt honest practices.
Former Suns team owner Jerry Colangelo being honored for '50 years of golden achievements'
AZCentral 50 Years of Golden Achievements Honors Colangelo at Integrity Summit
Jerry Colangelo, Harvey Mackay, Avnet, KPMG, FBI, Present at Integrity Summit 2012
Integrity is the 'i' in Profit™" is the focus of Integrity Summit 2012
Jerry Colangelo: Taking integrity from the Olympic basketball courts to the boardroom
For us the “i” in winning is integrity.
MACKAY: The importance of integrity
I once again had the opportunity to speak at the 10th annual Integrity Summit last month in Phoenix
Arizona business leaders promote leading with integrity
Business and community leaders will gather Thursday to discuss how to lead with integrity and why it's important to raise the role of integrity in their organizations.
Integrity – A Key That Opens All Doors
Last September, I had the privilege of addressing a group of business professionals at the Fourth Annual Integrity Summit held at the Arizona Opera Center.
MACKAY: “The Importance of Integrity | Couer d’Alene Press
Lying to customers, or anyone, for that matter, will destroy all trust that you have worked to establish.
Jerry Colangelo Speaking at Thunderbird School of Global Management on Integrity and Hiring People with Integrity
Jerry Colangelo Speaking at Thunderbird School of Global Management on Integrity and Hiring People with Integrity
“Jerry Colangelo Spotlighted in ASU event Jan. 29, ‘Leading with Integrity’ | ASU News”
Jerry Colangelo, one of Arizona’s most renowned and successful businessmen and sports leaders
Featured On

Integrity Issues In The World

Check Out The Latest Integrity Issues Happening Around The World And Why We Must Do Something About Them...

Wells Fargo Fined $3.7B for Auto, Mortgage Loan Violations
Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators.
Tennis player suspended three years after admitting to fixing match
Barbara Gatica Avilés was also suspended for a doping violation earlier this year.
Rihanna's lingerie line sued for defrauding customers, will pay $1 million fine
Savage X Fenty was accused of violating California law and automatically enrolling customers in a program with recurring charges.
Former Hacienda hospital CEO pleads guilty in fraud scheme
The former CEO of Phoenix-based Hacienda Inc., which operates a specialty hospital and skilled nursing facility, pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme, according to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
Ikea fined $1.3 million over spying campaign in France
A French court ordered home furnishings giant Ikea to pay some 1.1 million euros ($1.3 million) in fines and damages Tuesday over a campaign to spy on union representatives.
New White House Panel Aims to Separate Science, Politics
A new White House task force is looking back at instances when politics interfered with science and trying to come up with ways to prevent that from happening again.
Lordstown Motors Executives Sold Stock Ahead of Reporting Results and Before Troubles Came to Light
A board special committee concluded the share sales ‘were made for reasons unrelated to the performance of the company’
Valley tax preparer pleads guilty in case involving false claims filing
A Valley tax preparer faces sentencing later this year and must pay restitution after helping a client file false tax documents to the Internal Revenue Service.
Chess.com Claims US Grandmaster, 19, Cheats More Than He Admits
A chess investigation is alleging the U.S. grandmaster "likely cheated" more than 100 times online.
Toxic Workplaces Are Bad for Mental and Physical Health, Surgeon General Says
A mentally healthy workplace includes growth opportunities, work-life balance and community, according to America’s doctor
Two Men Embroiled in Lake Erie Fishing Tournament Scandal Enter Pleas to Charges
Two fishermen wrapped up in a scandal stemming from a tournament on Lake Erie late last month pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday.
Miss USA Program Under Investigation After Contestants Claim Pageant was Rigged
The Miss Universe Organization has suspended Miss USA President Crystle Stewart and her company, Miss Brand Corporation, pending an independent investigation into allegations.
Elizabeth Holmes Is Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison for Defrauding Theranos Investors
Jury convicted Holmes earlier this year on charges that she misrepresented startup’s technology, finances and business to investors
Contact us

